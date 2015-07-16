UPDATE 1-Agri trader ADM's profit jumps on higher processing volumes
May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit, helped by higher oilseeds processing volumes.
July 16 Big Yellow Group Plc
* Group completed acquisition of 66.67 pct of Big Yellow Limited partnership
* Pleased to provide following update on trading for Q1 ended 30 June 2015
* Q1 revenue 24.1 mln stg versus 18.9 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - HSBC has hired Henry Werkmeister from Citigroup as head of institutional sales for Germany and Austria for its global markets business.