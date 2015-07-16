July 16 Hilton Food Group Plc :

* Group's performance in 28 weeks ended July 12, 2015 has been in line with board's expectations

* Financial position remains strong and Hilton continues to explore opportunities to grow business in both domestic and overseas markets

* As anticipated, challenging consumer conditions remain in some countries, appreciation of sterling has continued to have effect on results