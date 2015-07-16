UPDATE 1-Drugstore chain CVS reports better-than-expected profit
May 2 Drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager CVS Health Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by demand for high-margin specialty pharmacy services.
July 16 Hilton Food Group Plc :
* Group's performance in 28 weeks ended July 12, 2015 has been in line with board's expectations
* Financial position remains strong and Hilton continues to explore opportunities to grow business in both domestic and overseas markets
* As anticipated, challenging consumer conditions remain in some countries, appreciation of sterling has continued to have effect on results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
May 2 Drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager CVS Health Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by demand for high-margin specialty pharmacy services.
May 2 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as it flew more passengers, and said it agreed to buy up to 20 Dreamliner aircraft from Boeing Co.