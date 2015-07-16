UPDATE 1-Agri trader ADM's profit jumps on higher processing volumes
May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit, helped by higher oilseeds processing volumes.
July 16 Lar Espana Real Estate Socimi SA :
* To increase capital by up to 135 million euros ($147.51 million) issuing 20 million new shares of nominal value 2 euros and price 6.76 euros per share, which gives a share premium of 4.76 euros per share
* To offer shareholders one new share for two shares held
LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - HSBC has hired Henry Werkmeister from Citigroup as head of institutional sales for Germany and Austria for its global markets business.