UPDATE 1-Drugstore chain CVS reports better-than-expected profit
May 2 Drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager CVS Health Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by demand for high-margin specialty pharmacy services.
July 16 Forever Entertainment SA :
* Its modified games 'Frederic: Evil strikes back' and 'Millie' are available on the China telecom platform
* Its game 'Violett remastered' to debut on the Steam platform on July 20 Source text for Eikon: and and
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 Drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager CVS Health Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by demand for high-margin specialty pharmacy services.
May 2 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as it flew more passengers, and said it agreed to buy up to 20 Dreamliner aircraft from Boeing Co.