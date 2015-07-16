UPDATE 1-Canada's Shopify raises full-year revenue forecast
May 2 Canadian software maker Shopify Inc raised its full-year revenue forecast as more merchants used its e-commerce platform to set up and manage their online stores.
July 16 Elecnor SA :
* Through unit Elecnor Deimos closes the sale of two Earth observation satellites to Canada's UrtheCast Corp for 76.4 million euros ($83.5 million)
* The deal with UrtheCast is within the framework of strategic cooperation agreement for joint projects in the aerospace industry
May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit, helped by higher oilseeds processing volumes.