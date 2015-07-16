July 16 Elecnor SA :

* Through unit Elecnor Deimos closes the sale of two Earth observation satellites to Canada's UrtheCast Corp for 76.4 million euros ($83.5 million)

* The deal with UrtheCast is within the framework of strategic cooperation agreement for joint projects in the aerospace industry

