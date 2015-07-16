July 16 LSR Group :

* In Q2 entered into new contracts for the sale of 118,000 square meters, down 38 pct

* Q2 value of contracts 11.2 billion roubles ($196.71 million), down 31 pct

* Q2 construction volume decreased by 18 pct to 235,000 square meters Source text for Eikon:

