UPDATE 1-Agri trader ADM's profit jumps on higher processing volumes
May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit, helped by higher oilseeds processing volumes.
July 16 LSR Group :
* In Q2 entered into new contracts for the sale of 118,000 square meters, down 38 pct
* Q2 value of contracts 11.2 billion roubles ($196.71 million), down 31 pct
* Q2 construction volume decreased by 18 pct to 235,000 square meters Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.9375 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - HSBC has hired Henry Werkmeister from Citigroup as head of institutional sales for Germany and Austria for its global markets business.