BRIEF-Fairfax Media updates on receiving interest from TPG and Ontario Teachers' Pension plan board
* On friday, 5 May 2017 received interest from a consortium including TPG Group (TPG) and Ontario Teachers' Pension plan board
July 15 Jcdecaux :
* Announces results of its share buyback offer
* Announced that it was informed of results of simplified public tender to buy back 12,500,000 of its own shares at a price per share of 40 euros, which ended on July 9
* 194,419,422 shares, accounting for 87 percent of share capital, were tendered to offer
* In line with maximum size announced for offer, JCDecaux is eventually buying back a total of 12,500,000 shares, for a consideration of 500 million euros ($548.25 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9120 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SYDNEY, May 8 A consortium led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital made an indicative proposal on Friday to acquire Fairfax Media Ltd's metropolitan newspapers and Domain real estate classifieds unit for cash, the CEO of the Australian media firm said in a memo to staff on Sunday evening.