July 16 Investor AB

* Says net asset value per share at quarter end SEK 367 (a decrease of SEK 21 per share during the quarter)

* Says jan-june basic earnings per share SEK 33.54 (31.12)

* Says shares were acquired in ABB for a total SEK 2.5 billion. Investor's ownership reached 9.5 percent of the capital and votes in the company