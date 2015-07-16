UPDATE 1-Drugstore chain CVS reports better-than-expected profit
May 2 Drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager CVS Health Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by demand for high-margin specialty pharmacy services.
July 16 Marine Harvest Asa
* Q2 total harvest volume 104 thousand tonnes
* Q2 operational EBIT for group was approximately NOK 700 million in Q2 2015 (NOK 1,220 million in Q2 2014)
* Insurance coverage in relation to the Calbuco volcanic eruption has positively impacted the operational EBIT for Marine Harvest Chile by approximately $5 million in the quarter
* The announced restructuring of Marine Harvest Chile, whereby a provision of $11 million has been made, is not included in operational EBIT
* Reported net interest bearing debt (NIBD) was approximately NOK 7,700 million at the end of the quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)
May 2 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as it flew more passengers, and said it agreed to buy up to 20 Dreamliner aircraft from Boeing Co.