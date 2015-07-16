BRIEF-Rita O'Connor appointed CFO of PLx Pharma
* Rita m. o’connor appointed chief financial officer of plx pharma
July 16 Korian SA :
* PSP investments joins Korian's board of directors
* Board of Directors co-opted PSP Investments, represented by Mr. Timothy Leyne as Director of the company
* Leyne will replace Mrs. Sophie Beuvaden, representative of MAAF Assurances
LONDON, May 2 Shire, the pharma group that bought haemophilia specialist Baxalta last year, reported a better-than-expected 14 percent rise in first-quarter earnings, helped by higher sales of rare disease drugs and demand for its new dry eye medicine.