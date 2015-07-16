UPDATE 1-Canada's Shopify raises full-year revenue forecast
May 2 Canadian software maker Shopify Inc raised its full-year revenue forecast as more merchants used its e-commerce platform to set up and manage their online stores.
July 16 Docdata NV :
* Reports 11 pct rise in H1 revenue to 85.1 million euros ($92.8 million) (H1 2014: 76.3 million euros)
* H1 EBITDA 5.3 million euros versus 8.0 million euros a year ago
* H1 net profit 0.9 million euros versus 3.6 million euros a year ago
* Sees H2 growth pattern similar to H1 results Source text: bit.ly/1LkNcw5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9166 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 Canadian software maker Shopify Inc raised its full-year revenue forecast as more merchants used its e-commerce platform to set up and manage their online stores.
* Says Vattenfall selects Tata Consultancy Services as strategic partner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: