July 16 Sligro Food Group NV :

* Reports H1 revenue of 1.27 billion euros ($1.39 billion), up 1.1 pct from 1.26 billion euros a year ago

* H1 EBITDA 65 million euros, stable compared to 65 million euros a year ago

* H1 net profit 29 million euros, up 7.4 pct from 27 million euros a year ago

* Decided to pay an interim dividend of 0.40 euros per share

* Dividend ex date is September 21, and record date September 22

