BRIEF-Damansara Realty Bhd says unit desires to enter into JV
* Health Technical Services ("HTSSB") and Axventure ("ASB")has been approached by Triplc Medical Sdn Bhd for a proposed project
July 16 Fonciere Developpement Logements FDL SA :
* H1 rental income 11.7 million euros ($12.8 million) versus 15.2 million euros a year ago
* H1 EPRA recurrent net income 4.2 million euros versus 5.0 million euros a year ago
* EPRA NAV at end of June was 407 million euros
Source text: bit.ly/1e1NiLM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9161 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit, helped by higher oilseeds processing volumes.