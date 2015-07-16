BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services says Vattenfall selects co as strategic partner
* Says Vattenfall selects Tata Consultancy Services as strategic partner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 16 Sanoma Oyj :
* Changes its outlook for 2015 and mid-term (2016)
* Says will not meet its outlook for 2015 mainly due to the weak performance of its Finnish media operations in a depressed market environment.
* Says now expects that Group's consolidated net sales growth in 2015 adjusted for structural changes will be around previous year's development (2014: loss 3.7 pct)
* Says 2015 operating profit margin excluding non-recurring items is estimated to be above 4 pct of net sales (2014: 6.2 pct of net sales)
* Previously expected 2015 consolidated net sales growth adjusted for structural changes to be around the previous year's development and operating profit margin excluding non-recurring items was estimated to be at or above the previous year's level
* Says withdraws its mid-term (2016) outlook published in February 2014
* Says will provide a new outlook for 2016 in conjunction with 2015 full-year results in February 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ANKARA, May 2 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he would discuss possible operations in Syria's Manbij and Raqqa with Russian President Vladimir Putin during an official visit to Russia on Wednesday, and with U.S. President Donald Trump later this month.