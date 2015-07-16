BRIEF-Rita O'Connor appointed CFO of PLx Pharma
* Rita m. o’connor appointed chief financial officer of plx pharma
July 16 Oncodesign SA :
* Oncodesign announces the creation of its scientific advisory board
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Rita m. o’connor appointed chief financial officer of plx pharma
LONDON, May 2 Shire, the pharma group that bought haemophilia specialist Baxalta last year, reported a better-than-expected 14 percent rise in first-quarter earnings, helped by higher sales of rare disease drugs and demand for its new dry eye medicine.