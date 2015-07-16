BRIEF-Damansara Realty Bhd says unit desires to enter into JV
* Health Technical Services ("HTSSB") and Axventure ("ASB")has been approached by Triplc Medical Sdn Bhd for a proposed project
July 16 DO Deutsche Office AG :
* Sells office and retail property in Dusseldorf
* Selling price was above IFRS book value as of Dec. 31, 2014. Based on annual actual rent gross yield is c6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Health Technical Services ("HTSSB") and Axventure ("ASB")has been approached by Triplc Medical Sdn Bhd for a proposed project
May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit, helped by higher oilseeds processing volumes.