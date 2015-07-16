UPDATE 1-Agri trader ADM's profit jumps on higher processing volumes
May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit, helped by higher oilseeds processing volumes.
July 16 Cleanventure AG :
* Sells 100 percent stake in ESA Energy Solutions AG
* Sells company to an investor from Hamburg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - HSBC has hired Henry Werkmeister from Citigroup as head of institutional sales for Germany and Austria for its global markets business.