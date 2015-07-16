ProSiebenSat.1, Discovery form JV in mobile, Internet streaming
FRANKFURT, May 2 German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 and Discovery Communications Inc will join forces to stream TV shows via Internet and wireless services in Germany.
July 16 SES SA :
* Sky Deutschland inks new capacity deal with SES for Ultra HD
* Sky Deutschland has secured additional capacity for Ultra HD broadcasts on Astra at 19.2 degrees East
Source text: bit.ly/1HzFg5A
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
FRANKFURT, May 2 German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 and Discovery Communications Inc will join forces to stream TV shows via Internet and wireless services in Germany.
* Cloud Harmonics says forms holistic distribution partnership with Imperva Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: