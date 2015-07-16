BRIEF-Admiral Boats files motion for bankruptcy
* Said on Friday that its board filed in court in Gdansk a motion for bankruptcy
July 16 (Reuters) -
* Polish coal miner Kompania Weglowa (KW) says booked H1 EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) of 240 mln zlotys ($63.6 million).
* The profit came in 21 mln zlotys above plan, KW said in a statement.
* The state-run miner, under restructuring, sold 14.1 mln tonnes of coal in H1, 6 pct above plan.
* KW said had 4.1 mln tonnes of coal in stock after H1 vs 5.9 mln tonnes at Q1-end.
* The group, hit by lower coal prices, wants to book EBITDA of over 2 bln zlotys in 2017.($1 = 3.7744 zlotys) (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)
NEW YORK, May 2 Holders of Puerto Rican sales tax-backed debt sued the U.S. territory in the early hours of Tuesday morning, alleging its debt-cutting plans violate the U.S. Constitution and kicking off a likely deluge of lawsuits against the ailing island.