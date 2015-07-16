UPDATE 1-Agri trader ADM's profit jumps on higher processing volumes
May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit, helped by higher oilseeds processing volumes.
July 16 UAZ :
* Says its shares are delisted from Moscow Exchange as of July 8 Source text: bit.ly/1e1Z3SC
May 2 Engine maker Cummins Inc reported a 23.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales across its businesses.