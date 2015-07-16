UPDATE 1-Agri trader ADM's profit jumps on higher processing volumes
May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit, helped by higher oilseeds processing volumes.
July 16 British American Tobacco :
* Welcomes new e-cigarette specifications
* Confident in robust practices and procedures that we have in place around product safety and quality standards for our e-cigarette Vype- Donato Del Vecchio, Head of Legal and External Affairs for Next Generation Products at BATS
* "Believe that they have potential to grow this important category by giving appropriate assurances to consumers on product quality and safety" - Donato Del Vecchio
* Support principles of BSI guidelines and are currently auditing supply chain to work towards ensuring full compliance to these voluntary standards - Donato Del Vecchio Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit, helped by higher oilseeds processing volumes.
May 2 Engine maker Cummins Inc reported a 23.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales across its businesses.