BRIEF-Angry Birds maker Rovio posts Q1 sales up 94 pct yr/yr
* Q1 revenue of 66.3 million euros, up 94 percent year/year, Q1 ebit 5.2 million euros, up 4.3 million from a year ago
July 16 Heliospectra publ AB :
* Heliospectra's LX601C LED grow lights and American cannabis consulting services chosen for massive Las Vegas commercial cultivation facility
* Phase I of this contract represents over $672,000 (5.7 million Swedish crowns) in revenue for Heliospectra's LX601C lamps and is to be installed during Q4 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1I5pqoJ
* Says its chairman Xu Zhe resigns due to change in job role, board elects Zhan Banghua as new chairman