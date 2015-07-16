July 16 Heliospectra publ AB :

* Heliospectra's LX601C LED grow lights and American cannabis consulting services chosen for massive Las Vegas commercial cultivation facility

* Phase I of this contract represents over $672,000 (5.7 million Swedish crowns) in revenue for Heliospectra's LX601C lamps and is to be installed during Q4 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1I5pqoJ

