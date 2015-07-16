BRIEF-Naim Indah Corp says Encik Hud Bin Abu Bakar resigns as executive director
* Encik Hud Bin Abu Bakar resigns as executive director Source text (http://bit.ly/2p13CCj) Further company coverage:
July 16 Obducat AB :
* Has received order for the supply of an EITRE 3 NIL system to University College London, UK
* The EITRE system will be used in research and development work as well as for educational purposes
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Encik Hud Bin Abu Bakar resigns as executive director Source text (http://bit.ly/2p13CCj) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 2 This weekend, aided by a host of technological and environmental advances, three carefully-selected elite African athletes will attempt to run the first sub-two hour marathon.