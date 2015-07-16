BRIEF-Tianjin Songjiang's share trade to resume on May 3
May 2 Tianjin Songjiang Co Ltd * Says share trade to resume on May 3 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2p1i25y Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
July 16 Sabvest Ltd
* Headline earnings per share to rise 300 to 320 percent; between 320 to 336 cents for six months ended June 2015
* Net asset value per share for six months ended 30 June 2015 are expected to be 17.8 to 29.2 percent higher
* Net asset value per share seen between 2850 to 3125 cents for six months ended June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 Tianjin Songjiang Co Ltd * Says share trade to resume on May 3 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2p1i25y Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says board approves to set up representative offices in the U.S., Sydney and United Arab Emirates