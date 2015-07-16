BRIEF-Tianjin Songjiang's share trade to resume on May 3
May 2 Tianjin Songjiang Co Ltd * Says share trade to resume on May 3 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2p1i25y Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
July 16 Spire Healthcare Group Plc
* Cinven fully realises shareholding in Spire
* Yesterday, private equity firm Cinven has fully realised its shareholding in Spire following completion of sale of a 29.9% stake in Spire to Remgro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 Tianjin Songjiang Co Ltd * Says share trade to resume on May 3 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2p1i25y Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says board approves to set up representative offices in the U.S., Sydney and United Arab Emirates