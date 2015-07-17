BRIEF-PATI Games raises 16.27 bln won in private placement
* Says it raised 16.27 billion won in private placement of 2.3 million shares of the company
July 17 Teliasonera :
* Says group outlook for 2015 is unchanged
* Says we expect earnings trend to improve somewhat in second half of year, but we see increased risks related to performance in Eurasia
* Teliasonera says integration of Tele2 Norway is progressing at full steam and synergy execution is running ahead of plan, supporting profitability in quarter.
* Teliasonera says we raise our synergy target from sek 800 million to around sek 1 billion, of which approximately sek 700 million is expected to be achieved this year and full run rate in 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it raised 73.73 billion won in private placement of 9.7 million shares of the company