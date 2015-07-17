July 17 Georg Fischer AG :

* GF Automotive, a division of GF, announces a 50/50 joint venture with Linamar Corp., Guelph (Ontario, Canada)

* Overall investment over next five years will amount to approx. $100 million

* Joint venture plans to produce lightweight powertrain and structural components, drawing from expertise of both partners

* Closing of transaction is anticipated for beginning of September 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1I7O9ZB

