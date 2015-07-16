MOVES-HSBC Germany hires Werkmeister for global markets
LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - HSBC has hired Henry Werkmeister from Citigroup as head of institutional sales for Germany and Austria for its global markets business.
July 16 Barclays Plc
* Statement re Sir Michael Rake
* Note recent press speculation concerning Sir Michael Rake's position on Barclays boards.
* Wishes to make clear that Sir Michael Rake will continue to serve on Barclays boards as Deputy Chairman and senior independent director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAGOS, May 2 Nigeria's central bank has been working to make the exchange rates for its currency converge on the official and black markets, its spokesman said, and plans to offer $100 million on the forward market on Tuesday to boost liquidity.