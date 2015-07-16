UPDATE 1-Agri trader ADM's profit jumps on higher processing volumes
May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit, helped by higher oilseeds processing volumes.
July 16 Bridgepoint :
* Bridgepoint backs management buyout of Appleby Fiduciary & Administration Business
* This investment was made by Bridgepoint's 4 billion bridgepoint Europe V Buyout Fund. Completion of the transaction is subject to certain conditions
* Debt for the transaction was provided by: Bank Of Ireland, ING, Société Générale and Unicredit.
May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit, helped by higher oilseeds processing volumes.
LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - HSBC has hired Henry Werkmeister from Citigroup as head of institutional sales for Germany and Austria for its global markets business.