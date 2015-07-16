BRIEF-FIT Biotech to withdraw sixth tranche of EUR 250,000
* REG-FIT BIOTECH OY: FIT BIOTECH OY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED ON THE ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES AND WARRANTS
July 16 Biohit Oyj :
* Gastric cancer screening study to start in China with at least 20,000 people to be screened by Biohit Oyj's GastroPanel test, with over 50 hospitals participating
* Says screenings are set to begin in 2015 and end in December 2016
* AstraZeneca sets durvalumab price at $15,000/month (Adds analyst reaction, sales forecast, latest shares)