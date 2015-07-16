July 16 Biohit Oyj :

* Gastric cancer screening study to start in China with at least 20,000 people to be screened by Biohit Oyj's GastroPanel test, with over 50 hospitals participating

* Says screenings are set to begin in 2015 and end in December 2016

