July 16 Swedish Match AB

* Swedish Match and Philip Morris Enternational to dissolve smokeless joint venture which has been selling snus in Canada, Russia, Israel and Malaysia

* Says Swedish Match to continue to sell General snus on its own in Canada, Russia and Malaysia

* Says there is a small but growing demand for snus in the JV markets, but "development has, however, taken longer than the parties had initially anticipated" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: