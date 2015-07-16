UPDATE 1-Agri trader ADM's profit jumps on higher processing volumes
May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit, helped by higher oilseeds processing volumes.
July 16 Swedish Match AB
* Swedish Match and Philip Morris Enternational to dissolve smokeless joint venture which has been selling snus in Canada, Russia, Israel and Malaysia
* Says Swedish Match to continue to sell General snus on its own in Canada, Russia and Malaysia
* Says there is a small but growing demand for snus in the JV markets, but "development has, however, taken longer than the parties had initially anticipated" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit, helped by higher oilseeds processing volumes.
May 2 Engine maker Cummins Inc reported a 23.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales across its businesses.