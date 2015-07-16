BRIEF-Beijing Certificate Authority's board appoints new chairman
* Says its chairman Xu Zhe resigns due to change in job role, board elects Zhan Banghua as new chairman
July 16 INVL Technology AB :
* Says offer price for one share of company was established at 1.65 euro ($1.80) and investors subscribed for of 6,060,607 company's shares
* Final value of offering amounted to 10 million euros
Source text: bit.ly/1CFNZXi
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9170 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pitney bowes announces first quarter 2017 financial results