July 16 INVL Technology AB :

* Says offer price for one share of company was established at 1.65 euro ($1.80) and investors subscribed for of 6,060,607 company's shares

* Final value of offering amounted to 10 million euros

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9170 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)