BRIEF-China Minsheng Banking to set up rep offices in U.S., Australia, UAE
* Says board approves to set up representative offices in the U.S., Sydney and United Arab Emirates
July 16 Deutsche Wohnen AG
* Deutsche Wohnen places debut corporate bond and thus successfully concludes refinancing of eur 1.5 billion
* Average corporate interest rate decreases to below 1.9% p.a. with average maturity of financial liabilities of approximately ten years
* Free cash flow increased by approximately eur 54 million, thereof c. Eur 33 million interest savings with positive impact on FFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $159.4 million versus $154.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qogJSP) Further company coverage: )