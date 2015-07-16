BRIEF-Beijing Certificate Authority's board appoints new chairman
* Says its chairman Xu Zhe resigns due to change in job role, board elects Zhan Banghua as new chairman
July 16 Weborama SA :
* Reports H1 revenue of 11,953,000 euros ($13.03 million)versus 11,513,000 euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9174 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its chairman Xu Zhe resigns due to change in job role, board elects Zhan Banghua as new chairman
* Pitney bowes announces first quarter 2017 financial results