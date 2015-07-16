BRIEF-Kitex Garments approves $1.5 mln investment in capital of Kitex USA for FY 2017-18
* Says approved further investment upto $1.5 million in capital of Kitex USA LLC for FY 2017-18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 16 Pierre Et Vacances SA :
* Q3 revenue 298.9 million euros ($325.80 million) versus 315.6 million euros year ago
* Booking for q4 are up compared to Q4 2014
* Sees growth in full-year 2014/2015 tourism turnover and 2014/2015 property development turnover close to the level of the previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9174 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says approved further investment upto $1.5 million in capital of Kitex USA LLC for FY 2017-18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dorman Products Inc reports sales and earnings for the first quarter ended April 1, 2017