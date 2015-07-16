July 16 Pierre Et Vacances SA :

* Q3 revenue 298.9 million euros ($325.80 million) versus 315.6 million euros year ago

* Booking for q4 are up compared to Q4 2014

* Sees growth in full-year 2014/2015 tourism turnover and 2014/2015 property development turnover close to the level of the previous year