BRIEF-BioDelivery Sciences announces approval of BUNAVAIL
* Biodelivery sciences announces the approval of bunavail® for induction of buprenorphine treatment for opioid dependence
July 16 Virbac SA :
* Reports 18.1 pct sales growth in the first half of 2015
* Consolidated revenue in Q2 amounted to 221.1 million euros ($241.11 million), a 19.0 pct growth compared to same period of last year
* Year-To-Date, first-half sales have reached 432.5 million euros compared to 366.3 million euros in same period of 2014, a 18.1 pct increase globally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9170 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Biodelivery sciences announces the approval of bunavail® for induction of buprenorphine treatment for opioid dependence
* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $1.70 to $2.00