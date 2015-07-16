July 16 Virbac SA :

* Reports 18.1 pct sales growth in the first half of 2015

* Consolidated revenue in Q2 amounted to 221.1 million euros ($241.11 million), a 19.0 pct growth compared to same period of last year

* Year-To-Date, first-half sales have reached 432.5 million euros compared to 366.3 million euros in same period of 2014, a 18.1 pct increase globally