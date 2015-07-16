BRIEF-BioDelivery Sciences announces approval of BUNAVAIL
* Biodelivery sciences announces the approval of bunavail® for induction of buprenorphine treatment for opioid dependence
July 16 Le Noble Age SA :
* Reports Q2 revenue of 95.9 million euros ($104.58 million) versus 90.1 million euros a year ago
* Confirms full year 2015 operating revenue of 345 million euros
* Expects full year 2015 Ebitdar margin of 27.5 percent of revenue Source text: bit.ly/1K9id4G Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9170 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $1.70 to $2.00