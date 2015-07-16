July 16 Produits Chimiques Auxiliaires et de Synthese SA (PCAS) :

* Net sales for first half of 2015 up by 6.4 pct

* H1 consolidated net sales of 90.3 million euros ($98.4 million), growth of 6.4 pct

* H2 should see the level of growth in net sales throughout 2015 greater than level registered during first six months of year

* Is maintaining an optimistic outlook for next few months Source text for Eikon:

