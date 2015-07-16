BRIEF-Kitex Garments approves $1.5 mln investment in capital of Kitex USA for FY 2017-18
* Says approved further investment upto $1.5 million in capital of Kitex USA LLC for FY 2017-18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 16 Montagne et Neige Developpement SA :
* Reports full year net loss group share of 2.3 million euros ($2.50 million) versus loss of 10.1 million euros a year ago
* Full year revenue is 61.4 million euros versus 50.8 million euros a year ago
* Says confident to return to positive current operating result in 2015/2016 Source text: bit.ly/1Djg1SY Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9193 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dorman Products Inc reports sales and earnings for the first quarter ended April 1, 2017