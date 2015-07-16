BRIEF-China Minsheng Banking to set up rep offices in U.S., Australia, UAE
* Says board approves to set up representative offices in the U.S., Sydney and United Arab Emirates
July 16 Accentro Real Estate AG
* Says cancels convertible bond 2012/2017 due to small pending nominal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $159.4 million versus $154.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qogJSP) Further company coverage: )