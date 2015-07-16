BRIEF-China Minsheng Banking to set up rep offices in U.S., Australia, UAE
* Says board approves to set up representative offices in the U.S., Sydney and United Arab Emirates
July 16 Fonciere Inea SA :
* Reports Q2 revenue of 6.9 million euros ($7.51 million) versus 6.8 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue is 13.8 million euros, up by 0.7 percent
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $159.4 million versus $154.6 million year ago