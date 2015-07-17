BRIEF-PATI Games raises 73.73 bln won in private placement
* Says it raised 73.73 billion won in private placement of 9.7 million shares of the company
July 17 Teo LT AB :
* Total revenue for Q2 of 2015 at 49.4 million euros ($53.82 million), down 1.8 percent
* EBITDA for Q2 of 2015 at 18.3 million euros down by 7.2 percent
* Profit for period in April-June 2015 amounted to 7.8 million euros, down by 16 percent Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it raised 73.73 billion won in private placement of 9.7 million shares of the company
* Knosys raises $1.5 million through convertible note issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: