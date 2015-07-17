July 17 Solteq Plc :

* Q2 operating profit 655,000 euros ($712,967.50) versus 551,000 euros year ago

* Q2 revenue 9.8 million euros versus 10.5 million euros year ago

* H1 revenue totalled 18.96 million euros (20.39 million euros), which decreased 7.0 pct

* H1 operating result 1,119 thousand euros (1,137 thousand euros), which decreased 1.6 pct

* 2015 profit guidance is kept as before. (Group's operating result is expected to grow compared to financial year 2014.) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9187 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)