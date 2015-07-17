BRIEF-PATI Games raises 73.73 bln won in private placement
* Says it raised 73.73 billion won in private placement of 9.7 million shares of the company
July 17 Solteq Plc :
* Q2 operating profit 655,000 euros ($712,967.50) versus 551,000 euros year ago
* Q2 revenue 9.8 million euros versus 10.5 million euros year ago
* H1 revenue totalled 18.96 million euros (20.39 million euros), which decreased 7.0 pct
* H1 operating result 1,119 thousand euros (1,137 thousand euros), which decreased 1.6 pct
* 2015 profit guidance is kept as before. (Group's operating result is expected to grow compared to financial year 2014.)
($1 = 0.9187 euros)
* Knosys raises $1.5 million through convertible note issue