BRIEF-Oishi Group reports Q2 net profit of 418.8 mln baht
* Approved payment of interim dividend from operating results for six month period ended march 31, 2017 at rate of baht 1.10 per share
July 17 B&M European Value Retail Sa
* Trading update for the first quarter of its current financial year, relating to the 13 week period from 29 March to 27 June 2015
* Total group sales revenue £456.6m vs £367.0m
* Total Group Sales Growth (constant currency) +25.3%
* Total Group Sales Growth (actual rates) +24.4%
* UK like-for-like sales growth +1.1%
* Confident of at least meeting full year market consensus profit expectations
* Qtrly net profit 44.9 million baht versus 64 million baht