BRIEF-PATI Games raises 73.73 bln won in private placement
* Says it raised 73.73 billion won in private placement of 9.7 million shares of the company
July 17 (Reuters) -
* Ericsson CEO says right now we can only say it's a stabilisation in U.S. market, no comment on H2
* Ericsson CEO says telecom operator mergers in Europe likely to be negative in short term, positive in medium to long term Further company coverage:
* Knosys raises $1.5 million through convertible note issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: