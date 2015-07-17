BRIEF-PATI Games raises 73.73 bln won in private placement
* Says it raised 73.73 billion won in private placement of 9.7 million shares of the company
July 17 Teliasonera :
* CEO says doesn't see easing in the next few quarters within Swedish B2B
* B2B service revenue dropped 3.8 pct in Q2 in Sweden Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)
* Knosys raises $1.5 million through convertible note issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: