BRIEF-PATI Games raises 73.73 bln won in private placement
* Says it raised 73.73 billion won in private placement of 9.7 million shares of the company
July 17 Jasco Electronics Holdings Ltd
* Jasco, has entered into agreement with Jasco Cables, Community Investment Holdings Proprietary and Malesela Holdings
* MH1 will acquire Jasco Cables' 51.1% shareholding in Malesela Taihan Electric Cable Proprietary for an aggregate purchase price of R60 million
* Purchase consideration will be secured by a pledge of MH1 shareholding in M-Tec subsequent to transaction as well as a pledge of CIH shareholding in Jasco
* Knosys raises $1.5 million through convertible note issue