July 20 Pharming Group NV :
* Pharming announces $17 million straight debt financing
* Says it entered into a straight debt financing of 15.6
million euros ($16.9 million) with Oxford Finance LLC and
Silicon Valley Bank
* Lenders provide $17 million secured senior debt funding
against 48 months promissory notes with a 7.02 pct fixed
interest per annum
* Lenders will receive a 3.95 pct warrant coverage
(2,124,328 warrants) with a strike price of 0.29 euros
* Initial 12 months of notes are interest only, followed by
monthly re-payment of notes in a 36 months straight amortization
scheme
($1 = 0.9238 euros)
