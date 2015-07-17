BRIEF-Olympia Financial Group announces Q1 revenue $10.71 mln
* Olympia Financial Group Inc. announces first quarter results
July 17 Scania AB
* June operating income rose by 11 percent to sek 4,737 m. (4,276) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Olympia Financial Group Inc. announces first quarter results
May 11 A Florida lawyer and his neighbor were arrested on Thursday on charges that they engaged in a nearly $1 million insider trading scheme using information the attorney improperly obtained from his law firm's databases, prosecutors said.