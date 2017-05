July 17 Atrium Ljungberg AB :

* Sells 4 commercial properties

* Purchase price is based on a underlying property value of about 1.3 billion Swedish crowns ($151.73 million) before deductions for deferred tax

* Transaction will yield a profit after tax of about 90 million crowns within the group and will be reported in the accounts for Q3 of 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5680 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)